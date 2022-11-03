Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $299.00 million-$309.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.95 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,728 shares of company stock worth $1,372,420. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

