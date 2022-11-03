Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

