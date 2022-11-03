F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $135.10

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.10 and last traded at $135.27, with a volume of 575713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.42.
A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average of $159.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth $43,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
