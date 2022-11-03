Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.27

Fantom (FTM) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $675.08 million and approximately $471.30 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.