Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,800 shares during the quarter. Farmland Partners makes up about 4.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 5.42% of Farmland Partners worth $39,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 417,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 931.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of FPI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,609. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.29 million, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.