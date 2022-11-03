Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $963.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. Equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,161.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $61,948.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $915,537. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 122.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

