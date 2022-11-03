Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 13.7%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 77,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,751,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Fastly Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $61,948.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,161.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $915,537. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,163.0% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in Fastly by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 255,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

