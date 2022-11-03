Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.27-$6.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 578,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

