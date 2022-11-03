Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

NYSE RACE traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $193.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.81.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ferrari by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ferrari by 174.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,914 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 21.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

