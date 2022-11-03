Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

