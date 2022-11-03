Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,902 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.45. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

