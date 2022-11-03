Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

