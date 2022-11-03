Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

NYSE PM opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

