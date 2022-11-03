Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.36.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $295.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.