Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.78 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

