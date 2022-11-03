Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 107 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $241.25 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.41.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

