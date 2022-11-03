Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 40,801 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,801 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

SCHX stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

