Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 4,393 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 30.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 13.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Arista Networks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.74.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,453 shares of company stock valued at $31,499,691. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

