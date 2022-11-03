Filecoin Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $5.96 or 0.00029448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $570.70 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 313,251,733 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

