Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $320.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.97. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $328.60. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

