Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 424 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,176 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,956 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 58,907 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.38. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Silicon Motion Technology

Several research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Wedbush dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.