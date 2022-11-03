Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,389,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 31.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 6.7 %

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $169.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

