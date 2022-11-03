Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $6,532,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 833.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after buying an additional 87,907 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 267.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $215.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.14.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.