Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1,641.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

