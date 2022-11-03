Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,100 ($24.28) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.28) to GBX 2,050 ($23.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.71) to GBX 2,330 ($26.94) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.11.

NYSE BHP opened at $47.50 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

