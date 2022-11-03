Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,633 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 586.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Stock Down 8.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $283.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $280.83 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

