Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

