Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $274.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.90. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $374.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

