Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $48,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SAP opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $149.92.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
