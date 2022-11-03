Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $48,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 2.0 %

SAP opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SAP from €122.00 ($122.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from €102.00 ($102.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.