Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Capital International Investors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,775 shares of company stock valued at $37,528,621. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.82.

REGN stock opened at $740.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $694.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $764.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

