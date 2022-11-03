Financial Review: Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 0 3 0 3.00

TIM has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.09%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A TIM $3.35 billion 1.93 $547.96 million $1.06 12.60

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Risk & Volatility

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, meaning that its share price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86% TIM 13.92% 7.69% 3.91%

Summary

TIM beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

