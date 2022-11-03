First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.52

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.52 and traded as high as $48.95. First Financial shares last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 55,249 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THFF. Raymond James downgraded First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $570.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
