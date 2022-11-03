First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.29 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 50.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 31.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 33.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 77,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 74,070 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

