First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Horizon worth $24,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,277. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

