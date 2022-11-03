First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 17th

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 105.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,383,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 130,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading

