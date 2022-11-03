First Internet Bancorp (INBK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2022 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2022 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

10/21/2022 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

10/20/2022 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

10/18/2022 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2022 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2022 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

9/21/2022 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2022 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBK opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $53.56.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 377,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.