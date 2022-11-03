First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.48

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $118.48 and last traded at $120.82, with a volume of 27405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.56.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.81.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDN. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.