First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.31

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and traded as low as $41.36. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 1,375 shares traded.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $803,000.

