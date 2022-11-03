First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.31

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and traded as low as $41.36. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 1,375 shares traded.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.