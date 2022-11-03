Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 4,550 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

