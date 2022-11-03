Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Fisker has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 10.52.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Fisker by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fisker by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

