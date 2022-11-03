Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.50. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 5,600 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.73.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
