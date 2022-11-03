Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.50. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 5,600 shares traded.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.