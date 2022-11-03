FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $226.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.08.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FLT traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.08. 36,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.15. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.