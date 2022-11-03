Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.1 %

FLS opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $163,840,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,290,000 after buying an additional 168,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Flowserve by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,560,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FLS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

