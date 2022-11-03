Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) fell 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $37.05. 740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORR. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Forrester Research Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 71.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 34,956 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

