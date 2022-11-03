Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Fortinet Stock Down 5.7 %

FTNT stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 411,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

