Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Fortive has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.44. 86,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,237. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.