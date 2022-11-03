Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.
Fortive has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.
Fortive Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.44. 86,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,237. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
