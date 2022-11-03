Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.04

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 32367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.