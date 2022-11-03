Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.40 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $80.57. 294,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,701. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 154.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 21.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

