Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.40 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $80.57. 294,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,701. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 154.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 21.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

