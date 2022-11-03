Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

BEN opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at $37,535,806.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,967,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,486,675 shares of company stock valued at $45,016,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

