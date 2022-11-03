Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEN. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 172,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,793,257.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,745,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,793,257.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 6,486,675 shares of company stock valued at $45,016,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

