Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BEN. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 172,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.